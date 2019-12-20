School of the Ozarks’ girls basketball coach Jerry Martin said the main focus this season was just to improve the team, and they showed some improvements Tuesday evening.
The Lady Patriots took a 51-42 victory over Rush in the second round of the S of O Ladies Invitational Tuesday.
The first round of the invitational was set to take place on Monday, but was canceled due to weather. They have yet to reschedule.
On Tuesday, the Lady Patriots took an early lead. They maintained that lead for the entirety of the first quarter and put up 16 of their own points while holding their opponent at eight. They allowed the lead to get away from them in the second, where their opponent put up 11 points and they only scored three of their own.
At the half, the teams were tied.
It was a pretty even battle in the third quarter, and the Lady Patriots put up just two more points than Rush. They led Rush 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter of the game, the Lady Patriots put up 17 points, and Martin said the team played really well defensively to hold Rush at 10 points. Their efforts in the final quarter allowed the Lady Patriots to come out with a nearly 10 point win.
Multiple Lady Patriots put up double digits in Tuesday’s matchup, but Hadley Houston added 21 points.
He added that he thinks the victory helped pick up their spirits, after facing a couple of tough losses to really good teams last week. He wasn’t sure how the girls were feeling after that.
“(The games) were big challenges,” Martin said. “We struggled against the pressure. We expected a lot of pressure, and I don’t think we played as well as we expected to play.”
It’s been a bit of a difficult start to the season for the Lady Patriots, but Martin said the goal is just to get better every time they play and every time they practice.
“You can’t win until you improve,” Martin said.
They’re trying to build up a program that hasn’t had the easiest time in the last few years, and he notes the goal needs to be on improvement rather than what the score says by the end of the game.
Martin said the team is making strides, but they have still got work to do.
