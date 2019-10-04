The Senior Day festivities for the Branson High School softball team were a little bittersweet on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Pirates recognized the contributions of seniors Cat Ford and Savannah Miller, but came after a 15-1 loss to Carthage.
Not much went right for Branson, which fell to 7-11 overall with a 16-1 loss in five innings.
Branson’s lone run came in the first inning, with a leadoff single by Ford, followed by a hit by pitch and a single from Miller to load the bases with none out.
Courtesy runner Anika Arjes scored on a fielding error, but Carthage got out of the jam with a forceout at home, a strikeout and a lineout back to the pitcher to end the inning.
The Lady Pirates stranded seven runners in the five innings, including three in the first and two more in the fifth.
Branson also threatened in the third inning, when Miller singled and Sierra Dailey reached on an error to lead off the inning. After a sacrifice moved the runners up, Miller was thrown out at home on a ground ball to shortstop, and the inning ended on a strikeout.
Langley Miller led off the fifth with a single, and after a flyout and forceout, Aly Dicken singled to put two on with two out. But a groundout ended the game.
Carthage didn’t have as much trouble converting on its opportunities.
The Lady Tigers put their first two hitters on base, took advantage of a pair of Branson errors to score two runs.
The big inning for Carthage came in the third, with the Lady Tigers sending 13 hitters to the plate, scoring nine runs on six hits and with the help of four Branson errors.
Big hits in the frame came with a two-run single by Makayla Jennings, RBI singles from Jensea Elder and Hallie Patrick, and a three-run triple into the left-field corner by Landry Cochran.
Carthage added two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Elder was the benefit of that support, finishing with two strikeouts and giving up six hits.
Savannah Miller finished with two of Branson’s six hits.
Branson was scheduled to visit Carl Junction on Thursday afternoon before playing at the Springfield Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Pirates will close out the home portion of their schedule against Buffalo on Oct. 10.
