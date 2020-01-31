Monday
• Branson Girls Basketball @ Republic
• Hollister Boys Basketball @ Omaha
• Hollister Girls Basketball @ Springfield Catholic
• Reeds Spring Girls Basketball @ Marshfield
• Blue Eye Girls Basketball vs Sparta
• School of the Ozarks Girls Basketball vs Niangua
• School of the Ozarks Boys Basketball vs Niangua
Tuesday
• Branson Boys Basketball @ Republic
• Reeds Spring Boys Basketball vs Mt. Vernon
• Forsyth Boys Basketball vs Clever
• Forsyth Girls Basketball @ Crane
• Blue Eye Boys Basketball vs Sparta
• School of the Ozarks Girls Basketball @ New Covenant Academy
• School of the Ozarks Boys Basketball @ New Covenant Academy
• College of the Ozarks Women’s Basketball @ Crowley’s Ridge
• College of the Ozarks Men’s Basketball @ Crowley’s Ridge
Thursday
• Hollister Girls Basketball vs East Newton
• Reeds Spring Girls Basketball vs Mt. Vernon
• Forsyth Girls Basketball vs Strafford
• Blue Eye Girls Basketball @ Spokane
Friday
• Branson Boys Basketball vs Webb City
• Branson Girls Basketball vs Webb City
• Hollister Boys Basketball @ Logan-Rogersville
• Reeds Spring Boys Basketball @ Marshfield
• Forsyth Boys Basketball vs Conway
• Blue Eye Boys Basketball @ Spokane
• School of the Ozarks Girls Basketball vs Seymour
• School of the Ozarks Boys Basketball vs Seymour
• College of the Ozarks Women’s Basketball vs Cottey
Saturday
• Hollister Wrestling (Away)
• Forsyth Boys Basketball vs Capital City High
• Blue Eye Girls Basketball vs Licking
• College of the Ozarks Women’s Basketball vs Kansas Christian
