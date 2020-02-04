Branson
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates picked up a 49-43 against Parkview Thursday, the win moved the team to 11-7 for the season.
Hollister
Tigers: The Tigers picked up two wins last week in the Conway Invitational before falling 54-30 to Strafford on Friday. The team is 8-13 for the season after the weekend.
Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers got their 13th win of the season with a 49-42 victory against Reeds Spring Thursday.
Reeds Spring
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves fell 49-42 to Hollister on Thursday.
Forsyth
Panthers: The Panthers picked up two wins in the Sparta Trojans Invitational last week.
The two wins improved their record for the season to 14-4.
Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers picked up two wins last week in the 30th Annual Mansfield Lady Lion Invitational before falling to Mansfield 75-44 and taking second place in the tournament. The loss was only their third this season.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs moved to 13-5 for the season after falling 57-50 to Crane on Friday.
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs improved to 15-4 for the season after snagging a 68-31 win against Crane on Thursday.
It is the team’s eighth win in a row.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots picked up a 58-42 win against Bradleyville on Saturday.
Lady Patriots: The Lady Patriots fell 58-31 to Bradleyville on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.