Branson
Pirates: The Pirates fell 74-35 to the Nixa Eagles at home Tuesday night.
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates fell to the Nixa Lady Eagles by a score of 43-30.
Hollister
Tigers: The Tigers lost 70-60 to Willow Springs on Monday.
Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers fell to Marshfield 56-44 on Monday.
Reeds Spring
Wolves: The Wolves fell 64-27 to Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday.
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves fell 58-30 to Logan-Rogersville on Monday.
Forsyth
Panthers: The Panthers fell 78-67 to Skyline on Tuesday.
Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers picked up a 58-55 win against Cabool on Monday.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs picked up a 61-29 win at Southwest on Tuesday.
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs picked up an 80-20 at Southwest on Tuesday.
School of the Ozarks
Lady Patriots: The Lady Patriots fell 58-18 to Chadwick on Monday.
