The Bobcats ended the regular season on a high note Tuesday, securing a 116-85 win over Ecclesia College. Their regular season record stands at 18-11 overall and 7-3 in the conference.
The Bobcats got out on Ecclesia early on in Tuesday’s game and put up eight points in the first few minutes. Ecclesia finally got its first point off a free throw attempt and hit two shots after that to close C of O’s lead to three.
A three-point basket from freshman Andrew Mitchell and another from junior Treydon Rackley less than a minute later helped pull the Bobcats away from a potential tie.
Near the end of the first half, senior Brandt Cochran got the Bobcats started on what would be a 14-3 run. Ecclesia put up two more points after that, but Cochran hit one more three with just eight seconds left in the half. The Bobcats left the half with a 28-point lead, outscoring Ecclesia 59-31.
In the second half, sophomore Klay Barton went on a 16-2 run against Ecclesia. Twelve of those 16 points came from three-pointers.
the Bobcats led by as many as 38 points at one point. Despite that, Ecclesia scored just three fewer points than C of O did in the half.
The Bobcats went 44 for 74 (59.5%) from the field, including 18 for 32 (56.3%) beyond the three-point line. Ecclesia went 32 for 72 (44.4%) from the field and 5 for 18 (27.8%) from beyond the arc.
Five Bobcats put up double figures on the board Tuesday night. Cochran led the team with a total of 26. He recorded a double-double as he also pulled down 10 rebounds for the Bobcats. Barton added 20 points, freshman Trent McBride and junior Treydon Rackley both put up 17, and freshman Andrew Mitchell had 11.
The 31-point win was the third win in a row for the Bobcats, who had started the season off a little rocky. At the end of the first month of the season, the Bobcats were 5-4.
The A.I.I. Basketball Championship starts next Friday in Lincoln, Illinois.
