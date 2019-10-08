After Saturday afternoon’s Tri-Match action at Keeter Gymnasium, the College of the Ozarks volleyball team will have nearly two weeks off before its next match.
That break in the schedule would figure to drive many coaches nuts, with the potential of gathering some rust without being tested against an opposing team, or figuring to put a halt to any momentum gathered as the postseason nears.
C of O coach Stacy Muckenthaler is not in that camp, though.
Not after two lackluster losses on Saturday – in five sets to Lincoln College and then three sets to MidAmerica Nazarene.
A break from volleyball is what she is hoping her team desperately needs.
“I just told them that, next week, I don’t want them to think about volleyball, I don’t want them to look up anything volleyball-related, I’m not going to do anything volleyball-related,” she said after her team fell to 13-10 overall.
The Lady Bobcats lost to Lincoln by set scores of 19-25, 28-26, 26-24, 18-25, 17-15, then dropped a 25-18, 25-21, 26-24 decision to MidAmerica Nazarene.
It was the second loss in two weeks to Lincoln, and the teams will play again when the C of O season resumes at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Tournament on Oct. 18.
By then, Muckenthaler hopes her team can find some answers and get into a rhythm for what has been a frustrating season for the most part.
C of O had put together a seven-match winning streak at one point, but since then has lost four of the last six.
“This has been an unbelievably weird season so far for us,” Muckenthaler said. “The things that we’ve been struggling with have always come so naturally for us, and I think that’s why we’ve been struggling.
“I don’t know at what juncture it will all make sense, but it’s not today.”
Ryley Thixton finished with 18 kills and 13 digs for a double-double against Lincoln, with Kaylan Smith adding 14 kills, Rielly Wallace finishing with 10 kills, 13 digs and 51 assists and Izzy Gibbani notching 23 digs.
Abi Menzies had 11 kills and Thixton finished with 10 kills and 12 digs for the Lady Bobcats against MidAmerica Nazarene.
The Lady Bobcats never seriously threatened against MidAmerica Nazarene, dropping the first two sets and then narrowing the gap in the final stages of the third set behind two kills each from Menzies and Smith.
The final kill from Smith pulled C of O into a 23-all tie, but the Pioneers – who were coming off a three-set sweep of Evangel University – ended the match on a pair of kills from Jennifer Roth.
C of O still has plenty of season left, with a spot already guaranteed as the host team of the NCCAA Tournament on Dec. 5-7.
But the break gives the team some time for reflection, as it tries to find answers for weaknesses that seem to change with every match.
“We haven’t consistently struggled with the same thing,” Muckenthaler said. “We struggled with serve-receive today, and that hasn’t been a problem for us at all this season. That’s usually the thing we can go back to and know we’re fine with that.”
