As Branson High School’s football team hits the two-thirds mark of the regular season, things could be better for the Pirates.
Branson is 1-5 overall, has lost its last five games and is in last place in the five-team field in Class 5 District 6.
And Pirates’ coach Anthony Hays? He loves where his team is right now.
That’s understandable, given the way his team played on Friday night in the final game of a brutal three-game midseason stretch, a 16-7 loss to Carthage.
Branson led 7-0 after a scoreless first half, on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Muenchau to Ethan Jones. The lead stood until the fourth quarter, when Carthage struck on a punt return for a touchdown, then an insurance score, to seal the victory.
Against a Carthage team that came in 3-2 and ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 5, it was progress for a Branson team that was coming off losses to Webb City (ranked No. 2 in Class 4) and Joplin (ranked No. 3 in Class 6).
“It felt good to compete again,” Hays said.
The Pirates also got some good news on the injury front. Top offensive talent Jay Hill, a running back who was out since the first half of a Week 3 loss to Ozark with an ankle injury, returned to give Branson a spark.
He finished with 55 yards on 12 carries and helped put the Pirates in position for their lone touchdown, coming early in the second half on a 10-play, 67-yard drive.
“I was watching him in the pregame, and he was on a day-to-day basis all week,” Hays said of Hill. “After a couple of series, he came up to me on the sidelines and said, ‘I feel great and I’ve got to get in there.’
“We put him in and he gave us a spark.”
Jones also returned after being hobbled, and he gave the Pirates some big-play capabilities on offense. He finished with three receptions for 37 yards. Branson finished with just 122 yards of offense – 13 of them in the entire first half.
“It was nice to get some offensive weapons back,” Hays said. “It made me wonder in the back of my mind what the result would have been if we were at full strength. It was a good, hard-fought battle. We just came up a little bit short.”
The game-turning stretch came on Branson’s next possession after the touchdown. On a third-down play, Jones got behind the Carthage secondary, but the pass was off the mark.
Branson was forced to punt, and Silas Templeman returned it 70 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion put Carthage up, 8-7.
“It felt like a 14-point spread – instead of us going up 14-0 and less than 10 minutes to play, they were up 8-7,” Hays said. “Then we played catchup the rest of the way and they were able to run out the clock.”
After a Branson three-and-out, Carthage struck again, with freshman running back Luke Call running for an 18-yard touchdown. Even with the loss, the way the team played gives Hays hope for the next three games.
First up is a trip to Nixa on Friday night, followed by a home game against Willard and a trip to Carl Junction. The final three games of the regular season are against teams with a combined record of 7-11.
“I was talking to some of the kids (Saturday) morning, and told them we just ended the toughest stretch of the season,” Hays said. “Obviously the teams we still have to play are good football teams.
“Last year, we started this stretch strong against Webb City and then struggled. This year, it feels a little bit better and we competed very well against Carthage.”
Up next is a renewal of a rivalry that has had some memorable moments in the last couple of years. Two years ago, at Nixa, the Eagles blocked a Branson field goal on the final play to secure a 21-19 victory. Then last season, the Eagles used some trickery to score the game-winning touchdown in an 18-14 victory.
The game-winning drive included an offsides penalty on fourth down to keep Nixa’s hopes alive, and the Eagles scored on a double-pass for a 58-yard touchdown.
The Pirates have vivid memories of both of those games.
“We’re six points away from a couple of wins against them,” Hays said. “If this isn’t fresh in the kids’ minds, it’s fresh in my mind. These games against Nixa, Ozark and Republic, they matter. It’s a natural rivalry, and I’m sure we won’t have to do much to get our kids hungry and ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.