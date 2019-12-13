After some time off, the Bobcats returned to their home court to take on NAIA Div. 1 William Woods. Despite an attempt to battle back in the second half, the Bobcats fell 70-59.
William Woods took off with an early lead in the first half, and the Bobcats struggled to put themselves on the board for nearly four minutes. A shot from senior Brandt Cochran finally put the Bobcats in the game – although they still trailed.
It was a battle from both sides for the next five minutes. C of O trailed by only five points, before William Woods took off with a 12-0 run. With just under nine minutes left to play in the half, the Bobcats trailed by 17 points. A minute later, a three-pointer from the hands of freshman Trent McBride ended their opponents run.
For the next five minutes, there was a lot of back and forth. With just over two minutes left in the half, a three-pointer from freshman Andrew Mitchell helped close the Bobcats’ deficit to 11 points – the smallest it had been in over eight minutes. A foul on the part of William Woods and a missed shot late in the half helped C of O close the gap in the score even further. At the end of the half, the Bobcats trailed by just three points.
Coming back into the game for the second half, William Woods got on the board early again. But the Bobcats battled harder than they had in the first half. A shot from freshman Ayden Stone followed William Woods two points, and a William Woods foul gave junior Treydon Rackley an opportunity to make a free-throw.
Just over four minutes into the second half, the Bobcats had only two points standing between them and a tie. Sophomore Klay Barton came up less than a minute later and made a shot to tie it up for the first time in the entire game. William Woods answered with a shot beyond the arc to put them back on top by three, and Barton answered with two points of his own to close their opponent’s lead to one point.
After another foul from William Woods, Barton got to attempt a couple of free throws. He hit both, and the Bobcats were on top for the first time in the game. They held off their opponent for the next minute and a half, before William Woods took back the lead. A shot from Stone gave the Bobcats the lead again just over a minute later.
A defensive foul from freshman Matt Luebbert allowed William Woods to attempt a couple of free throws of their own. They made one to tie it up for the third time. For the next three minutes, the teams both battled for the lead.
With just under six and a half minutes left to play, William Woods took the lead for the last time. In the last minute of the game, defensive fouls got the best of the Bobcats and allowed their opponent to make six free throws to extend their lead to 11 by game end.
Three Bobcats put up double digits in Tuesday’s matchup. Barton led with 16 points, Stone followed with 14 and Cochran added 12.
The game left the Bobcats with a 5-5 record for the season.
