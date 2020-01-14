Branson
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates took a 65-36 win at Marshfield on Thursday, it was their seventh win of the season.
Hollister
Tigers: The Tigers fell 45-37 at Ava on Friday. Their record for the season is 5-8 prior to their game against Mt. Vernon.
Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers got their eighth win of the season on Thursday, after taking a 72-50 win to Aurora.
Reeds Spring
Wolves: The Wolves are 5-7 for the season prior to their game against Springfield Catholic, after falling to East Newton 58-36 on Friday.
Forsyth
Panthers: The Panthers picked up their 10th win of the season on Friday with a 81-50 victory to Buffalo.
They play a 6-6 Stockton team on Friday.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs are 8-4 for the season after getting a 52-41 win to Clever Thursday.
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs got their 8th and 9th wins of the season at the Sparta Lady Trojans Classic at the end of last week. The Lady Bulldogs grabbed a 57-33 win over Pierce City, as well as a 62-42 win over Gainesville.
Due to weather, the final game of the Lady Trojans Classic has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots fell to Bradleyville at the Seymour Winter Bank Classic 74-58 on Friday.
Lady Patriots: The Lady Patriots fell 49-34 at Billings on Friday.
