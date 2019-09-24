Four games into the 2019 season, Hollister High School’s football team is sitting at .500, with a 2-2 overall record.
That’s the same as at this point last season.
Now the Tigers are looking for some redemption as they try to get over the .500 mark.
Last year’s game in Marshfield saw Hollister take a 20-17 lead into the fourth quarter, then give up two quick touchdowns, sandwiched around a lost fumble, as the Blue Jays emerged with a 31-26 victory.
It’s not a game that has been forgotten by Hollister coach Rich Adkins, or the players.
“Marshfield is a game we feel like got away from us, and we’d like to get this one,” Adkins said.
The Tigers may be playing their best football of the season over the last six quarters. They scored the final 20 points against Springfield Catholic two weeks ago, with a missed two-point conversion at the end of the game the difference in a 21-20 loss.
Then on Friday night at McDonald County, Hollister put together a complete performance from start to finish in a 20-6 victory over the Mustangs.
“The kids are doing a good job of staying focused and working on being mentally prepared, as well,” Adkins said.
The second-year Hollister coach praised the mature approach to preparation his players have bought into. It involves far more than old-school practice in full pads every day.
“We’ve been spending more time on film work and walking through things, to try and take care of our kids,” Adkins said. “We have so many playing both ways, and we know it’s a long season.
“So far, the kids have been responding to that very well. It’s been a good year.”
The long bus trip to Anderson didn’t leave the Tigers at all sluggish. They got a stop on McDonald County’s first possession, then scored on a short Cody Johnson TD run to take a 7-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, a short punt and nice return gave Hollister the ball inside the McDonald 20-yard line, and Kelby Gard punched it in for a second score. Gard added another short TD run early in the third quarter to make it a 20-0 game.
“Our defense has been playing well all season, and they came out right at the beginning of the game and forced the issue,” Adkins said.
“They like to spread things out, and we went out and played man coverage and let our defensive line and linebackers take care of the run. We were able to do a good job on them defensively.
“You never know when you take a trip like that how you are going to start after spending a couple of hours on the bus, but our kids did a great job.”
Hollister controlled the game on the offensive and defensive lines – the only time McDonald County possessed the ball in the third quarter was for seven seconds and one play – that went for a long touchdown pass.
The rest of the third quarter – and much of the second half – saw Hollister nurse its lead and get out with a victory that snapped a two-game losing streak.
Gard finished with 112 yards on 20 carries and the two TDs, leading a Hollister ground game that finished with 197 yards and a 4.8-yard average. Johnson added 60 yards on 13 tries.
Layton Morgan completed 7-of-11 passes for 58 yards.
Layne Bruck had eight tackles and a sack to lead the Tigers on defense, with Johnson adding seven tackles and Gard finishing with six stops and a sack.
Next up is Marshfield, which is 1-3 and comes in with a three-game losing streak. The Blue Jays’ losses were to Monett, then by five points to Mt. Vernon and by 10 points to Springfield Catholic.
“When you look at them on film, they are not your typical 1-3 team, and our kids know that,” Adkins said. “They have played Marshfield enough to know the kinds of athletes they have.
“They have a lot of talent and they will be tough to deal with. … We’ll just be happy to get back home.”
