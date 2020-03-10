The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs earned a place in the Final Four after beating Mansfield 64-40 in the quarterfinals Saturday.
This is the Lady Bulldogs first ever Final Four appearance. Head coach Ken Elfrink said the journey to the Final Four – including Saturday’s win – was an all-around team effort.
“We shot it well early,” Elfrink said. “Defensively, we got after it.”
Elfrink said being one of the final four is something they have always strived for.
“So far, we’ve been able to beat all of the goals we’ve set for ourselves,” Elfrink said. “We won conference, then districts, and now we’re in the Final Four, which is a pretty sweet deal.”
This season has been a big one for Elfrink, though he said he owes it all to the players. He surpassed 400 wins last month, and now this.
“I’ve been pretty fortunate and pretty blessed,” Elfrink said. “It’s been nice, it’s been fun. Without the kids, I don’t get where I’m at.”
The Lady Bulldogs finished their regular season with a 22-4 record. They haven’t lost a game since Jan. 7.
Blue Eye (27-4) plays Tipton (25-5) at Hammons Student Center in Springfield Friday at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.