High school basketball has finally tipped off in the Ozarks. Here are this week’s scores
Branson High School
Boys Basketball: The Pirates started their season on the road Tuesday night, and were able to bring home a 70-47 win against Harrison High School.
Girls Basketball: The Lady Pirates faced Central High School in Springfield on Monday night. Despite an attempt to battle back, the Lady Pirates fell 60-39 in the season opener.
Hollister High School
Boys Basketball: Hollister tipped off their season at home Tuesday night. It was a close one, but the Tigers dropped their season opener 59-58 to Spokane High School. Girls Basketball: The Lady Tigers played against Ava High School Tuesday night to start off their season.
They picked up a 42-33 win.
Reeds Spring
High School
Girls Basketball: The Lady Wolves hit the road on Monday to begin their season.
They dropped the season opener to Sparta High School 62-30.
Forsyth High School
Boys Basketball: The Panthers traveled Tuesday to start their season off against Mansfield High School.
The Panthers were able to come home with a 57-38 win.
Girls Basketball: The Lady Panthers season began Monday, where they faced Seymour High School.
The Lady Panthers were able to start their season with a 64-37 win on the road.
Blue Eye High School
Boy’s Basketball: The Bulldogs picked up a win Tuesday night to tip off their season.
They beat New Covenant 59-30 on the road.
Girls Basketball: The Lady Bulldogs dropped their season opener at Strafford High School 54-46 Monday night.
