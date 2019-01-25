Carter Krysl scored a game-high 20 points as the Hollister boys’ basketball team cruised to a 55-34 victory over Laquey in the opening round of the Conway Tournament on Monday night.
Jesse Wright and Cole Jones added seven points each as the Tigers won their third consecutive game and improved to 8-9 overall. After the conclusion of the tournament, Hollister will be off until hosting Logan-Rogersville next Friday night.
PARKVIEW 56, BRANSON GIRLS 54
The Lady Pirates fell to 10-8 overall with a Tuesday night loss at Springfield Parkview. Branson will host Republic in a Central Ozark Conference game on Monday night before visiting Webb City next Friday.
FORSYTH BOYS 54, SPARTA 49
Buck Sanders scored 17 points, Dawson Deroo added 14 and Trevor Turner added 11 as Forsyth knocked off the host Trojans at the Sparta Tournament on Tuesday night.
The Panthers improved to 11-6 with the victory, and are scheduled to visit Clever on Tuesday night.
FORSYTH GIRLS 41, AVA 38
The Lady Panthers won their fourth consecutive game Monday night, holding off Ava in the opening round of the Lady Lion Invitational, which was played in Mansfield.
SPRINGFIELD CATHOLIC 55, REEDS SPRING GIRLS 24
BLUE EYE GIRLS 71, PURDY 10
The Lady Bulldogs celebrated the return of Kohnnar Patton with an easy victory over Purdy.
Patton, the reigning Tri-Lakes Player of the Year, has been out since Christmas because of a stress fracture in her left leg, one of several injuries to hit the Lady Bulldogs.
Blue Eye is back at full strength and took an 11-5 record into Thursday night’s home game against Crane.
CAMDENTON 66, REEDS SPRING BOYS 45
Lance Hafar finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman Ty Cooper added 10 points, as the Wolves lost at Camdenton.
The loss dropped Reeds Spring’s overall record to 4-14, and the Wolves are off until playing at Mt. Vernon on Tuesday night.
BLUE EYE BOYS 59, PURDY 44
Nathan Garnett scored 17 points to lead four double-figure scorers for Blue Eye in a victory at Purdy on Tuesday night.
Andrew Mitchell and Hayden Forester added 12 points each for the Bulldogs, who improved to 12-4 overall.
Blue Eye was scheduled to host Crane on Friday night before playing Omaha (Arkansas) at home on Monday.
S OF O BOYS 56, HURLEY 40
Jack Carswell scored 18 points, Justice Reynolds added 12 and Ethan Lander scored 10 as the Patriots knocked off visiting Hurley on Tuesday night.
S of O was scheduled to host Bergman on Friday night before playing New Covenant Academy at home on Tuesday.
HURLEY 43, S OF O GIRLS 34
Leah Dolloff scored 11 points and Jendaya Lilly had nine in the Lady Patriots’ home loss to Hurley on Tuesday.
C OF O WOMEN 93, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 42
The hot-shooting Lady Bobcats jumped on top early and cruised to a victory over Lincoln Christian on Tuesday night in Lincoln, Illinois.
Five C of O players scored in double figures, led by Cass Johnson’s 23 points. Kelsie Cleeton added 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals, with Abby Oliver, Madi Brethower and Michelle Gabani scoring 11 points each.
C of O improved to 19-3 overall and is scheduled to play Haskell Indian Nations University on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 78, C OF O MEN 75
Lincoln Christian made 12 shots from 3-point range in the first half in taking a 48-42 lead at the break, and the Bobcats couldn’t recover, falling to 15-7 overall.
Ethan Davidson, the reigning Player of the Week for the Association of Independent Institutions, finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead C of O.
C of O will play Haskell Indian Nations University on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.