Branson
Pirates - The Pirates started the season out with four losses. They won their first game against Central on December 13. Since then, they’ve picked up three additional wins. The Pirates are 4-7 for the season as of Monday.
Lady Pirates - The Lady Pirates had two losses under their belts when they picked up their first win against Bolivar at Branson Battle at the Border. Since then, they’ve picked up four more wins.
They sit at 5-5 for the season as of Monday.
Hollister
Tigers - The Tigers started out the season with two losses, and were able to pick up their first win against Monett in early December. They dropped two more games after that before picking up another win. The Tigers are 5-6 for the season as of Monday.
Lady Tigers - The Lady Tigers started the season on a high note, winning their first two games.
They went on to lose three in a row after that, before picking up their third win to Fair Grove. The Lady Tigers are 6-4 for the season as of Monday.
Reeds Spring
Wolves - The Wolves started their season off at the 58th Annual Forsyth Tournament early in December. They picked up one loss, but were able to secure two wins after that against School of the Ozarks and Hollister. They sit at a 5-6 record for the season as of Monday.
Lady Wolves - The Lady Wolves had a rough start, picking up six losses before they were able to pick up their first win against Southwest in the 6th Annual Southwest Girls Holiday Tournament. They picked up another win in the tournament, to put them at a 2-6 record for the season as of Monday.
Forsyth
Panthers - The Panthers started the season off with three wins, two of which they took in the 58th Annual Forsyth Tournament early in December. They fell to Strafford in the final day of the tournament for their first loss. The Panthers have been pretty successful since, putting them at a 9-3 record for the season as of Monday.
Lady Panthers - The Lady Panthers picked up two early season wins before falling to Blue Eye at the Blue Eye Invitational in early December.
The only other loss the Lady Panthers have for the season was at the hands of Blue Eye, again.
They sit at 6-2 for the season as of Monday.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs - The Bulldogs started the season out on a couple of wins before falling to Forsyth in the 58th Annual Forsyth Tournament. After that, the Bulldogs picked up two more losses before taking a win over Hollister on December 13. The Bulldogs have a 6-4 record for the season as of Monday.
Lady Bulldogs - The Lady Bulldogs fell to Strafford in their first game of the season, but picked up two wins in the Blue Eye Invitational before falling to Berryville in the final day of the tournament.
Since then, the Lady Bulldogs have only lost once more, putting them at a 7-3 record for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.