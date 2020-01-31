Branson
Pirates: The Pirates fell 74-53 at Parkview Tuesday, despite an early 8-1 lead. See photos on page 2B.
Hollister
Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers picked up a 48-38 win against Monett on Tuesday.
Forsyth
Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers defeated Mountain Grove 58-35 in the first round of the Mansfield Tournament on Tuesday.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs got a 54-37 win against Purdy on Tuesday
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs took a 76-22 win against Purdy on Tuesday. The win moved the team to 13-4 for the season.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots fell 69-55 to Pleasant Hope on Monday. Ethan Lander had 25 points in the loss.
