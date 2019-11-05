Hollister football unable to bring home postseason win
Hollister High School’s football team will have to wait until next season to see if they can pull off their first postseason victory. The season ended Friday night with a district loss to Monett.
Heading into the Class 3 District 6 Tournament, Hollister had a 4-5 overall record. Monett had a 7-2 overall record and entered districts with a six-game winning. The team kept the streak alive with a 38-14 win Friday.
Even though the Tigers were unable to bring home the win, coach Rich Adkins thought his team played really well.
“(Monett) is a really good team,” Adkins said. “They’re really big up front and really fast, they definitely had that advantage on us.”
Adkins said his team had some big plays on offense, including an 86 yard touchdown run from freshman Blake Russell.
“We feel pretty good about our team going into next year,” Adkins said. “We only had five seniors on this team, so we’ve got a lot of kids coming back.
“In the off-season, we’re going to focus on trying to get stronger and faster, for sure. Just on the football field, one thing we’re focusing on as coaches is tackling. We gave up a lot of yards after contact defensively which led to big plays.”
Reeds Spring falls to Seneca in district tournament
Reeds Spring was unable to bring home a district win Friday night, falling 21-14 to Seneca.
Despite that, coach Lance Gosch wasn’t disappointed in his team.
“I was really pleased,” Gosch said. “I think our kids played, if not our best game, then one of our best games Friday night.
“They played extremely hard. I was proud of them, proud of the way they fought.”
After some time off, the team will reconvene to start a weight program after school. Gosch said it’s all about working hard.
“Come June and July, we’ll start all over again,” Gosch said.
Forsyth football scoreless in districts
A 55-0 loss was not what coach Andy McFarland had in mind as Forsyth entered the district tournament.
Heading into districts as the No. 7 seed, the Panthers needed to work hard on the field if they wanted to beat No. 2 Mountain View-Birch Tree Liberty. Leaving districts scoreless was not the plan, but McFarland put it simply.
“We got beat by a better team,” McFarland said. “We could have done better in every area.”
McFarland said the team performed better the previous week, and it was disappointing to see them play the way they did in a district game.
With only four seniors on this year’s team, the majority of the team will be returning. After the loss, he and his team talked about things that could be improved on – offense, defense and special teams.
Looking toward the off-season, McFarland told his team to focus on what they control.
He said that is their own effort in the weight room this season.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build off the progress that was made this year in my first season at Forsyth,” McFarland said.
