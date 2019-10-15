The Reeds Spring High School football team still has plenty to play for this season.
With two regular-season games to go before the start of the postseason, the Wolves are 4-3 and sitting in fourth place in the Class 3 District 6 standings.
If the postseason started this week, Reeds Spring would be home for the opening round of the postseason.
Wolves coach Lance Gosch said that isn’t a concern to the staff or players.
“We’re just trying to get a couple of Ws here and let everything else play out, and move on,” he said.
Next up for Reeds Spring is a game at Cassville, a team that is 6-1, on the cusp of the Class 3 state rankings and second in the district standings behind unbeaten Mt. Vernon. The Wildcats have the full attention of Reeds Spring going into Friday’s showdown.
“They are good, but that’s just the nature of the Big 8,” Gosch said. “You play a good one, then get ready to play another good one.
“We’re going to have a good week of practice, get ready and go over and see if we can get after them.”
The Wolves will be trying to rebound from last week’s 32-7 loss at Marshfield, a defeat that snapped a two-game winning streak.
Turnovers again were an issue for Reeds Spring, which lost four fumbles – one of which Marshfield turned into a touchdown.
The other fumbles also proved to be costly, ending Reeds Spring drives. The Wolves lost all four in Marshfield territory – on the 44-yard line in the first half, then on the 21-, 37- and 40-yard lines after halftime, when the Blue Jays put the game away.
“We didn’t play that clean at times,” Gosch said. “Obviously with the turnovers, that hurt us. When we didn’t turn the ball over, we moved the ball.
“We seemed to get things going, then shot ourselves in the foot with the fumbles.”
Reeds Spring stayed close in the first half, even after Marshfield scored touchdowns on its first two possessions. The first came after Brooks Espy returned the opening kickoff 75 yards to put Marshfield in position.
Trailing 13-0, Reeds Spring answered with a five-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 63-yard touchdown run by Matt Allison.
The Marshfield lead was 19-7 at the half, but the Reeds Spring offense couldn’t get much going in the second half.
The Wolves had 86 yards of total offense on six second-half drives, with three fumbles and three punts.
Marshfield, meanwhile, put the game away with touchdowns on their final two possessions, going on drives of 37 and 45 yards.
The Blue Jays finished with 324 yards of total offense and converted 7-of-14 third-down plays. Quarterback Brennen Espy completed 13-of-17 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
“They did what we thought they would do,” Gosch said. “They are big up front and get off the ball well, and we didn’t handle things very well at times. Their quarterback is a great athlete and can make big plays throwing or running. He was able to get free and make some big plays with his feet.”
Colton Cramblett finished with 108 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Wolves, with Allison adding 69 yards and J.T. Bayliff finishing with 43. After playing at Cassville in Week 8, Reeds Spring will close the regular season with a home game against Aurora (1-6).
“We need to clean things up and move forward,” Gosch said.
