In only its third year of competition, the College of the Ozarks women’s golf team has qualified to play in the NCCAA National Championship, scheduled for Oct. 21-23 at the Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida.
The Lady Bobcats have collected one first-place finish and two third-place showings so far in the fall season.
Bianca Cunningham, a freshman from Dallas, has played a key role in C of O’s big season, posting the team’s best scores in each of its three tournaments.
She has finished second, fourth (tie) and fifth individually in those tournaments, with Katelyn Swope, Hannah Aherin and Kate Voss all joining her with multiple top-20 finishes.
“I am incredibly proud of our ladies,” C of O coach Chris Larsen said in a news release. “They have been working hard and steadily improving, while also balancing the challenges of travel, practice and competition amidst keeping up with their course work and the demands of their on-campus work assignments.
“We are all very excited to participate in this amazing opportunity.”
The NCCAA National Championship will be played on the resort’s Ocean Course. It is a top-100 course designed by Jack Nicklaus and winds along pristine wetlands and sparking lakes, with six holes directly adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean.
The event will include 54 holes of stroke play, with the best four of five scores counted daily.
C OF O VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bobcats improved to 13-8 overall with a three-set victory over Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, on Tuesday night.
C of O has never lost in eight matches against Lyon all-time, with Tuesday’s match ending in set scores of 25-22, 25-16, 25-20.
Abi Menzies had 12 kills and nine digs, Ryley Thixton added 12 kills and Rielly Wallace had 31 assists. Izzy Gibbany had a team-high 15 digs.
C of O was scheduled to play in a tri-match on Saturday, against Lincoln College and MidAmerica Nazarene, before taking a break before the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Tournament on Oct. 18-19.
