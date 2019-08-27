There wasn’t much change for most area schools when the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced the district assignments for fall sports.
But the one change for Tri-Lakes area schools announced Friday was a significant one.
In Class 1 volleyball, Blue Eye and School of the Ozarks are both moving from District 6 to District 7. They are going from a field that includes Bradleyville, Chadwick, Fordland, Niangua and Sparta to one that includes Billings. Crane, Galena and Hurley.
That is significant because of Billings, which went 26-6-2 last season and reached the state tournament. Crane went 24-7-3 in 2017 and lost to Billings in the district tournament.
That figures to make the postseason trail much tougher for both of the area teams moving in – S of O won the district in 2017 and Blue Eye took the title last fall.
Branson remains part of the field in Class 4 District 10, along with Springfield Kickapoo, Nixa, Ozark, Springfield Parkview and West Plains. The only difference there is Springfield Glendale replacing Republic.
Forsyth drops from Class 3 to Class 2 and will be part of a District 10 field that includes Clever, Fair Grove, New Covenant, Sparta, Spokane and Strafford.
Hollister and Reeds Spring remain in Class 3 District 12 and there is no change in the remainder of that district. It includes Aurora, Cassville, Monett, Mt. Vernon and Seneca.
FOOTBALL
Branson saw a minor wrinkle in its Class 5 District 6 competition. Ozark was a Class 6 team, but dropped to Class 5 this season and will replace Springfield Parkview in the five-team field.
Carthage, Nixa and Republic are the other teams in the district.
Hollister and Reeds Spring remain in the eight-team group in Class 3 District 6. Aurora, Cassville, Mt. Vernon, Nevada and Seneca also stay in District 6. The only change has Monett moving in and Clinton departing.
Forsyth stays in Class 2 District 3, as does Ava, Houston, Mountain View-Birch Tree Liberty, Mountain Grove. Strafford and Willow Springs. The change here has East Newton replacing Fair Grove.
SOFTBALL
There is no change for Branson’s softball team’s postseason plans.
The Class 4 District 10 grouping remains the same, with Branson, Springfield Glendale, Springfield Kickapoo, Nixa, Ozark and Springfield Parkview.
Reeds Spring remains in Class 3 District 11, with the former six-team district whittled to five.
The Wolves remain with Springfield Hillcrest, Logan-Rogersville and Marshfield, with West Plains being added and Bolivar and Buffalo departing.
That may be a boost for Reeds Spring, losing Bolivar from its district. The Liberators went 21-7, reached the Class 3 state title game last season and returns Florida State commit Katie Brooks in the circle.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Branson moves from District 10 to District 11 in the boys’ soccer postseason assignments, along with Nixa and Ozark.
The only change in that four-team field has Springfield Kickapoo leaving and Republic moving in.
