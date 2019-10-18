Springfield Glendale scored 10 fifth-inning runs, erasing a 2-0 Branson lead and ending the Lady Pirates’ season with a 10-4 victory in the opening round of the Class 4 District 10 softball tournament on Wednesday night at Glendale.
The Lady Falcons rapped out nine hits and added a walk, hit-batsman, passed ball and wild pitch in taking control of the game.
Branson scored a run in the opening inning, on a Cat Ford double and Langley Miller single, then added one in the fifth for a 2-0 lead, when Chloe Grimm singled and eventually scored on a Ford groundout.
Savannah Miller tripled and scored on a Bella Gavin groundout in the sixth inning, and Leanne Rhoads walked and scored when Ford reached on an error in the seventh.
Branson’s season ends with an 11-15 overall record.
CENTRAL OZARK CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY
Braeden Decker turned in a time of 17:12.00 for the 5K race, finishing 12th individually and leading the Pirates to a fifth-place finish at the conference meet on Tuesday afternoon in Nixa.
Zachary Seitz was 21st (17:37.60) and Jose Ramirez finished 24th (17:44.10) as Branson finished behind team champion Webb City, Carthage, Nixa and Joplin.
In the girls’ competition, Branson was seventh in the 10-team competition, led by a seventh-place individual finish from Avery Webber.
Webber turned in a time of 20:48.10 in the 5K race, with freshman Jordyn Wall 20th (21:37.40) and Madison Pardeck 28th (22:21.90).
BIG 8 CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY
Kylee Winkert was seventh and Patience Pinson finished eighth individually, leading the Hollister High School girls’ cross country team to a seventh-place team finish at the Big 8 Conference Meet on Monday in Granby.
Winkert finished the 5K course in a time of 21:14.30, with Pinson right behind, at 21:20.50. Nevada won the team title, followed by McDonald County and Lamar. In the boys’ competition, Jaxon Thomas was 23rd individually, finishing in a time of 18:57.30. Reeds Spring’s Evan Brandsma was 26th, in 19:02.00, with teammate Cole Weydert taking 29th, in 19:10.70.
REEDS SPRING SOFTBALL
Senior Izzy Erickson struck out 15 in a no-hit effort on Monday afternoon, leading the Lady Wolves to a 2-0 victory at Nixa.
It sent Reeds Spring into the postseason on a high note – the Class 3 District 11 Tournament opened Thursday afternoon, with the Lady Wolves hosting Springfield Hillcrest.
HOLLISTER VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Tigers have Springfield Catholic a run on Tuesday night before losing in three sets, by set scores of 24-26, 25-17, 25-23.
Hollister took a 10-12-2 overall record into Thursday night’s match at Mt. Vernon. The Lady Tigers will host the Hollister Invitational on Saturday.
REEDS SPRING VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Wolves fell to 12-7-3 overall with a two-set loss at Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday night. Reeds Spring played at Aurora on Thursday before competing in the Hollister Invitational on Saturday.
BLUE EYE VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldogs bounced back from a loss to Billings to claim a 25-13, 25-16 victory at Galena on Wednesday night.
Blue Eye improved to 18-5-1 overall. The Lady Bulldogs dropped a 21-25, 26-24, 25-21 match to district rival Billings on Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs played at Purdy on Thursday before playing in the Hollister Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
FORSYTH VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Panthers won their fourth consecutive match on Tuesday night, claiming a two-set home win over Bradleyville.
Forsyth improved to 14-8-1 overall, and after hosting Clever on Thursday was scheduled to play in the Sparta Invitational on Saturday.
