Through the first two quarters-and-change on Tuesday night, there was not much for the Branson High School boys’ basketball team to be upset with.
The Pirates were hosting a Springfield Parkview team that is deep, athletic and physically imposing. The Vikings were coming off an appearance at the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Springfield.
Branson didn’t blink, with Aaron Whited knocking down three early 3-pointers, Kyler Efird holding his own despite being outmanned on the boards, and Trey Benard putting teammates in position to make an offensive impact.
The Pirates led 21-16 after one quarter and 30-27 at halftime.
It didn’t last, with the Vikings taking control in the second half en route to a 64-58 victory, but Pirates coach Mike Linehan saw things to be optimistic about.
“I saw some things I liked,” Linehan said. “In the first half, I thought we moved the ball, felt like we guarded defensively and rebounded very well. They are bigger at every position, so it was good to see us rebound like we did early.
“It’s nice to see playing a team like that is so huge, pay off like that.”
The loss dropped Branson’s record to 6-9 going into Thursday night’s opener of the Bolivar Tournament against Lamar. It also showed the slim margin for error the Pirates are facing when playing a team like Parkview.
“It’s one of those things where, every single game on our schedule is a tough game,” Linehan said. “We don’t have any easy ones, so when you make mistakes, it costs you. We need those kinds of easy buckets. We had a few costly turnovers, too.
“When you’re playing good teams, anybody can beat you when you don’t take care of the ball and miss some easy ones. That’s part of it.”
The Vikings trotted out front-line players that stand 6-foot-3, 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-9. When they cranked up the defensive pressure in the second half, it led to some turnovers, ill-advised shots and threw the Pirates off their game.
“We took three or four floaters around the basket against the bigs,” Linehan said of the difference in the second half. “When you’re going to the basket against a big, sometimes they make you shoot a little higher than you normally would, and alter your shot a little bit.
“That hurt us, because those were easy buckets and we made them harder than they had to be.”
Whited made three treys in the first four minutes of the game, with Efird scoring six points – including the putback of an offensive rebound – and Benard adding a 3-pointer on a fast break and Aden Arnette closing the quarter with a trey of his own.
Benard made two free throws to open the second quarter and give the Pirates their biggest lead of the game, at 23-16.
“Aaron Whited, it was nice to see him come out and hit three 3s in a row, he had the hot hand,” Linehan said. “He’s very capable, but he’s been dealing with a shoulder injury. He’s capable of scoring more than he has been, so it was good to see him come out and do what he’s capable of doing. I think his shoulder was feeling pretty good tonight.”
Britt Pierce grabbed an offensive rebound, leading to a Benard 3-pointer, and Pierce made a nice dish to Ethan Jones for a layup and a 28-23 lead late in the second quarter.
The Pirates kept the lead for the early portion of the second half. Benard opened the third quarter with a long 3-pointer, then D’Shawn Craigg scored on a drive to give the Pirates a 35-31 lead.
Parkview responded with a 14-0 run to end the quarter, with Nakal Johnson scoring on a drive, Dontae Taylor converting on a fast break, then hitting Jevin Huddleston on another easy bucket on the break, and Trevon Brazile draining a 3-pointer.
Xramelon Beal and Johnson ended the quarter with 3-pointers, and Parkview led, 45-35.
Arnette scored 13 fourth-quarter points as Branson cut the deficit to five points late in the game, but couldn’t get any closer. Arnette led the Pirates with 16 points, with Benard scoring 15 and Whited and Efird scoring nine apiece.
After the Bolivar Tournament, the Pirates will be back kin action with a home game against Republic on Tuesday night and road game at Webb City on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.