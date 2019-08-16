REEDS SPRING – There’s one big warning shot for opponents on the Reeds Spring High School softball team.
The Wolves have been a force on the softball scene in southwest Missouri throughout the tenure of coach Scott Walker.
Reeds Spring has won 33 games in the last two seasons – 15 in 2017 and then 18 last fall.
There are some big guns returning for the Wolves this season, including pitcher Izzy Erickson, catcher Maddie Cantrell and outfielder Brooke Davis.
The warning shot comes with Erickson, who spent the summer traveling throughout the Midwest while playing for the KC Peppers travel team.
Erickson already put up other-worldly numbers through her first three seasons at Reeds Spring.
But now, after that summer spent putting her wares on display for college recruiters?
“She’s improved so much,” Walker said. “She’s added a little velocity and her changeup has improved. She’s still hitting for power, good average.
“She does some good things at the top of the lineup and I think we’re going to be pretty tough.”
“Some good things” may be one of the bigger understatements you’ll ever find.
As a junior last season, Erickson was a mainstay in the circle and at the top of the Reeds Spring lineup.
In 24 games, Erickson went 34-for-74 for a .459 batting average, with 32 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 22 RBIs. She drew 20 walks and was perfect in 25 stolen-base attempts.
In the circle, she pitched 117.1 innings, striking out 230 against only 22 walks, with eight shutouts, a 12-5 record and a 1.67 ERA.
Erickson said she has noticed a difference, as well, from her summer experience. The Peppers traveled to showcase tournaments in Colorado and Oklahoma, making all the time in the car worth it.
“I think travel ball – and especially the team that I played for – has taught me so much, just even the aspect and strategizing and pitching,” she said. “It’s almost like we know how to work around the batter, and work around the sides of the plate, depending on the count, and throwing the right pitch at the right time.
“I really learned a lot from my travel ball team, even all about the recruiting process.”
Erickson said she is getting closer to making a decision on her college playing future, but still is considering a handful of schools. She doesn’t want to make a hasty decision and end up with regrets over not considering all aspects of the choice.
Erickson already holds Reeds Spring single-season records in strikeouts, batting average and home runs (tied), and career marks for strikeouts and shutouts (tied).
She’s within striking distance of several other school records, so if she’s grown this much throughout the summer, it could be a season to remember at the school.
It’s an impact that is being felt at the lower levels of the school.
“In our younger levels, and especially at the junior high, we’ve got three or four who really watch the YouTube videos that we post online,” Walker said.
“They like to come out and watch practice. It will be interesting – the kids we have right now, they for the most part really respect the amount of work that she puts in. That’s been the big thing.”
Erickson – plus the presence of multi-year starters Cantrell and Davis – are eager to get the season started after an abrupt ending to the 2018 campaign, a 4-1 loss to Bolivar in the opening round of districts.
“We’ve got some kids – especially seniors – that are ready,” Walker said. “They’ve worked really hard, it’s been pretty evident that they’re not happy with how last year ended.
“We felt like we kind of gave a game away last year. Sometimes you’re the windshield and sometimes you’re the bug.”
The Wolves will have to replace four-year starter Abby Rudd in center field, four-year starter Courtney Scobee at shortstop, three-year starter Dusty Welch at first base and Keeley Bauer in left field.
One good point, though, is the return of Cantrell behind the plate. Walker said Cantrell was on the verge of earning all-state honors last season, and he’s confident she will be in that mix again this season.
Cantrell hit .449 with a team-high 23 RBIs and 12 extra-base hits as a junior.
Cantrell admitted she wasn’t entirely comfortable with being a vocal leader when she first started catching a couple of years ago. But she has grown into the role.
One thing she hasn’t gotten comfortable with was the early exit at districts last year.
“It’s something that is going to drive us this year,” she said. “We may have had a shorter season than we thought we were going to have. But things happen, and we have things that we can work on.
“We’re going to get better and we know the things that we need to work on from last year, so this year is going to be better for us.”
Davis played primarily right field last season and will be patrolling one of the outfield spots this fall. She was a dependable middle-of-the-lineup hitter who showed signs of power. Davis hit .375 and drove in 15 runs as a junior.
“I think it’s going to be a really good year,” she said. “We have several strong parts of the team – pitching, infield, outfield – if everybody stays healthy, I think we’ll do really well.”
One of the young players Walker is expecting big things from is Ashley Nolan, the JV center fielder the last two years who is fast and able to run down balls in the outfield.
Reeds Spring opens the season with a game at Carl Junction on Aug. 30, then opens the home season Sept. 5 against Lamar, the opener of a two-game homestand that includes a date with a strong Springfield Kickapoo team.
Other highlights include a home game against a Republic team that won 20 games in 2018, and a trip to visit a strong McDonald County team.
Reeds Spring Softball Schedule
Aug. 24: Jamboree at Reeds Spring
Aug. 30: at Carl Junction
Sept. 3: at Lamar
Sept. 5: Nevada
Sept. 9: Springfield Kickapoo
Sept. 10: at McDonald County
Sept. 12: Logan-Rogersville
Sept. 14: Reeds Spring Tournament
Sept. 16: Republic
Sept. 17: at Marshfield
Sept. 19: Monett
Sept. 23: Mansfield
Sept. 24: at Aurora
Sept. 26: East Newton
Oct. 1: Cassville
Oct. 3: Sullivan
Oct. 4-5: at Springfield Tournament
Oct. 8: at Seneca
Oct. 10: at Springfield Hillcrest
Oct. 14: at Nixa
