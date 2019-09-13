REEDS SPRING – The wild swings before and during Monday night’s high school softball showdown between Reeds Spring and Springfield Kickapoo were … significant.
The game ended with Kickapoo claiming a 10-8 victory. But it’s the way it got to that finish that was the most interesting.
The game matched up two of the better teams in the area, and more specifically, two of the top individual talents in southwest Missouri, in Kickapoo junior Chloe Merced and Reeds Spring senior Izzy Erickson.
Then before the game, Erickson had trouble getting loose during her warmups. A creaky lower back gave her issues and led Reeds Spring coach Scott Walker to move her to the outfield and start Brooke Davis in the circle.
Kickapoo used the long ball early on, belting three home runs among six hits in the first two innings, taking a 7-0 lead.
The Wolves stormed back, scoring two runs in the third inning without the benefit of a hit and adding six fourth-inning runs to take an 8-7 lead.
Then a couple of defensive lapses cost Reeds Spring in the fifth, leading to three unearned runs and a Kickapoo victory.
“That’s the kicker, that we gutted it out and gave ourselves a chance to win,” Walker said. “Then we just had another bad inning.
“They are a good team. They were a quarterfinal team in Class 4 last year, and if we make a few plays, we’re feeling a lot better about it than we are right now.”
Once the game started, the fireworks came early from the Kickapoo bats.
Megan Dancey led off with a single, then Merced belted a long opposite-field home run over the right-center field fence. Jayden LaBarge added an even longer home run over the left-field fence.
In the second inning, a pair of walks sandwiched around a Dancey single loaded the bases. LaBarge delivered with a grand slam to right field, making it a 7-0 game.
“We didn’t play bad the first two innings – they just hit the ball,” Walker said.
The Wolves settled down, striking for two runs in the third inning.
With one out, Erickson walked and stole second. Ashley Nolan and Davis followed with walks, and a wild pitch scored Erickson. Maddie Cantrell drove in another run with a one-out groundout.
Reeds Spring broke out in the fourth inning, sending 11 hitters to the plate, scoring six runs on three hits and taking advantage of four walks issued.
After Lexie Essick led off with a walk and Mariah Cantrell reached on an infield single, Alexis Baskins drove in a run with a double down the left-field line.
Erickson walked, and a Nolan walk drove in a run, then Baskins scored on a wild pitch.
Erickson scored when Maddie Cantrell reached on an error, and Essick drove in two runs with a single to center field, giving the Wolves an 8-7 lead.
The Kickapoo fifth inning was a backbreaker, as the Chiefs scored three runs on two hits and two costly Reeds Spring errors.
Bella Williams and Dancey collected RBIs in the inning.
“It was the comeback inning that killed us,” Walker said. “We dropped a couple of fly balls and let a couple of ground balls get through. It’s a tough game to play, baseball and softball, you might get one ball hit to you the entire year that comes a certain way.
“We’ve just got to clean some stuff up. We’ve got a great group of kids.”
Reeds Spring had its opportunities in the final three innings, putting two runners on with one out in both the fifth and sixth innings, and seeing a drive by Erickson in the seventh inning be caught at the top of the center-field fence.
Mumm, who came on in relief in the fifth inning for Kickapoo, was able to work out of trouble in the final three innings.
Walker looked back on the game as one his team can learn from, with some positive notes given the way the Wolves stayed in the game.
“It doesn’t always hurt to get beat up on a little bit,” he said. “We still aren’t hitting the ball the way I think we can. I think we’re a better defensive team, and we didn’t play well defensively behind Brooke. It’s something we have to work on.”
Erickson was able to get loose enough to come on in relief in the sixth inning, and she faced the minimum, striking out three and giving up a single hit. After the first two innings, Davis allowed no earned runs on four hits in her final three innings of work.
“Brooke is a great pitcher and she needed some innings,” Erickson said. “We were toying with throwing her to begin with, but the more Izzy moved around, the looser she got.
“And she threw pretty stinking well the last two innings. She did what we needed her to do, was to shut them down and give us a chance. It’s not easy – there’s nothing easy about it. So we’ll see.”
Reeds Spring visited McDonald County on Tuesday afternoon and dropped a 7-0 decision to the Mustangs.
After hosting Logan-Rogersville on Thursday, the Wolves will play Ava, Cassville and East Newton at the Reeds Spring Invitational on Saturday.
