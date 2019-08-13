Mexico emerged from the 29-team field at the Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series as the overall champion, claiming a 4-1 victory over Hawaii in the title game at Ballparks of America on Saturday afternoon.
Mexico’s victory ended a three-year championship run by the team from Japan, including the first two years the tournament was held at Ballparks of America.
Mexico advanced to the title game with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico on Friday, while Hawaii outlasted Pennsylvania, 7-4.
Pacific Southwest won the Iron Bracket on Saturday morning, claiming a 1-0 victory over Kentucky.
Branson’s entry in the tournament saw its run end on Thursday afternoon, with a 6-5 loss to Kentucky.
CAL RIPKEN MAJOR 70 WORLD SERIES AT BALLPARKS OF AMERICA PARTICIPATING TEAMS
POOL A US
Middle Atlantic (East Fishkill, New York), Southwest (Matthews Park, Alabama), North Carolina (Raleigh), North Dakota (Fargo), Florida (Palm Beach Gardens)
POOL B US
New England (West Hartford, Connecticut), Southeast (Winter Park, Florida), Hawaii (Oahu), New York (North Colonie), Missouri (Mineral Area)
POOL C US
Midwest Plains (SE Denver, Colorado), Pacific Northwest (Meridian, Idaho), Alabama (Daphne), Kentucky (SE Lexington), Massachusetts (Freetown-Lakeville)
POOL D US
Ohio Valley (Nerburgh, Indiana), Pacific Southwest (Hanford, California), Oregon (Willamette Valley), Pennsylvania (Flood City), Branson
POOL E INTERNATIONAL
New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Curacao, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Republic of Korea, Bahamas
SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
P1: Southeast 5, New York 4
P2: Pennsylvania 1, Oregon 0
P3: Japan 6, Dominican Republic 3
P4: Midwest Plains 12, Alabama 8
P5: North Carolina 5, Southwest 0
P6: Kentucky 6, Pacific Northwest 3
P7: New Zealand 7, Canada 3
P8: Florida 10, North Dakota 4
P9: Branson 2, Ohio Valley 1
P10: Hawaii 16, Missouri 1
SATURDAY
P11: Southeast 3, Hawaii 2
P12: Massachusetts 2, Midwest Plains 0
P13: Middle Atlantic 6, Southwest 5
P14: Mexico 10, New Zealand 3
P15: Republic of Korea 14, Curacao 0
P16: Ohio Valley 3, Pacific Southwest 2
P17: North Carolina 11, North Dakota 0
P18: Pennsylvania 3, Branson 1
P19: New England 5, New York 0
P20: Pacific Northwest 10, Alabama 8
P21: Japan 14, Canada 0
P22: Puerto Rico 6, Bahamas 1
SUNDAY
P23: Florida 2, Middle Atlantic 1
P24: Dominican Republic 17, New Zealand 2
P25: Hawaii 10, New York 0
P26: New England 8, Missouri 1
P27: Republic of Korea 11, Bahamas 1
P28: Pennsylvania 1, Pacific Southwest 0
P29: Southwest 13, North Dakota 3
P30: Branson 13, Oregon 4
P31: Massachusetts 10, Pacific Northwest 2
P32: Mexico 9, Puerto Rico 0
P33: Kentucky 8, Alabama 0
P34: Japan 13, Curacao 0
MONDAY
P35: Missouri 3, Southeast 1
P36: Midwest Plains 9, Kentucky 7
P37: Japan 4, Bahamas 0
P38: North Carolina 14, Florida 0
P39: Hawaii 5, New England 0
P40: Canada 13, Curacao 2
P41: Puerto Rico 9, Dominican Republic 0
P42: North Dakota 6, Middle Atlantic 3
P43: Massachusetts 7, Alabama 3
P44: Ohio Valley 7, Oregon 2
P45: Pacific Southwest 10, Branson 2
P46: Mexico 3, Republic of Korea 1
TUESDAY
P47: Midwest Plains 8, Pacific Northwest 3
P48: North Carolina 8, Middle Atlantic 1
P49: Mexico 8, Dominican Republic 2
P50: Ohio Valley 5, Pennsylvania 1
P51: Southeast 5, New England 3
P52: Puerto Rico 16, Curacao 1
P53: Republic of Korea 8, Canada 0
P54: Southwest 11, Florida 1
P55: Kentucky 9, Massachusetts 5
P56: Pacific Southwest 9, Oregon 1
P57: Bahamas 4, New Zealand 3
P58: New York 7, Missouri 6
WEDNESDAY
B59: New England 3, Middle Atlantic 2
B60: Ohio Valley 11, Southwest 3
B61: New York 4, Pacific Northwest 1
B62: Republic of Korea 7, Dominican Republic 5
B63: Midwest Plains 2, Southeast 1
B64: Pacific Southwest 11, Curacao 1
B65: Hawaii 9, Massachusetts 0
B66: Kentucky 7, Missouri 4
B67: Branson 8, North Dakota 3
B68: Puerto Rico 2, Bahamas 0
B69: Alabama 7, Florida 1
B70: Pennsylvania 4, North Carolina 3
B71: Canada 1, Oregon 0
THURSDAY
B72: New Zealand 9, New England 7
B73: Hawaii 3, Ohio Valley 1
B74: Pacific Southwest 1, New York 0
B75: Mexico 2, Republic of Korea 1
B76: Kentucky 6, Branson 5
B77: Pennsylvania 4, Midwest Plains 3
B78: Alabama 11, Canada 5
B79: Puerto Rico 1, Japan 0
FRIDAY
B80: Pacific Southwest 4, New Zealand 3
B81: Kentucky 4, Alabama 0
B82: Mexico 3, Puerto Rico 0
B83: Hawaii 7, Pennsylvania 4
SATURDAY
B84: Pacific Southwest 1, Kentucky 0
B85: Mexico 4, Hawaii 1
