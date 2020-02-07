Branson
Pirates: The Pirates fell 70-54 at Republic on Tuesday.
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates fell 65-51 at Republic on Monday. The loss moved them to 12-8 for the season.
Reeds Spring
Wolves: The Wolves fell 48-29 to Mt. Vernon Tuesday night.
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves fell 55-31 to Marshfield on Monday night.
Forsyth
Panthers: The Panthers fell 72-60 against Clever Tuesday night.
Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers took a 70-36 win against Crane on Tuesday.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs got a 52-36 win against Sparta Tuesday.
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs picked up their 16th win of the season Tuesday, with a 65-54 victory against Sparta.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots picked up a 60-53 win at New Covenant Tuesday.
Lady Patriots: The Lady Patriots fell 60-30 to New Covenant Tuesday.
