Senior Izzy Erickson struck out 15 and added a double with two runs scored as Reeds Spring High School opened the softball season with a 12-1 victory at Lamar on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Wolves scored five first-inning runs and never looked back, adding three runs in the second and adding four in the sixth to end the game.
Ashley Nolan and Brooke Davis scored three runs each and Maddie Cantrell doubled and drove in five runs as part of her 2-for-5 day at the plate.
After hosting Nevada on Thursday, Reeds Spring is scheduled to play Springfield Kickapoo at home on Monday.
BRANSON BOYS’ SOCCER
Kyle Sutton scored a header off an assist from Jacob Griffith in sudden-death overtime, giving Branson a 3-2 victory over Carthage in its opening match on Tuesday.
The Pirates struck twice early to take the lead, with Carlton Epps and Sutton finding the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Carthage answered twice to tie the game, and Branson dictated the play but could not notch the go-ahead goal.
HOLLISTER VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Tigers cruised to a victory in their season opener on Tuesday, claiming a 25-15, 25-17 victory over Lockwood at home.
Hollister played at Spokane on Thursday night and will visit Ava on Tuesday.
BLUE EYE VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldogs opened the season with an easy two-set sweep of Cassville on Tuesday night, winning by scores of 25-6, 25-14.
The reigning district champions are scheduled to play at Reeds Spring on Friday night and at Berryville (Arkansas) on Tuesday.
FORSYTH VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Panthers opened the season on Tuesday night, dropping a two-set decision to Skyline at home. Forsyth was scheduled to visit Strafford on Thursday, then host School of the Ozarks on Tuesday.
BRANSON GIRLS’ GOLF
Katelyn Patrick shot a 100 and Anna Presley added a 102 to lead Branson to a third-place team finish at the Springfield Catholic Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Horton Smith Golf Course in Springfield.
The host Fightin’ Irish won the team title, setting a state record for a team score on a par-71 course with a 294. Reagan Zibilski set a state record for a par-71 trek, carding a 60.
Branson was scheduled to play at the Seymour Tournament on Thursday afternoon, and will participate in the Marshfield Tournament on Tuesday.
C OF O VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bobcats evened their season record at 3-3 on Monday afternoon, cruising to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-14 victory over Stephens College at Keeter Gymnasium.
Rielly Wallace finished with 30 assists and three service aces, with Izzy Gibbany adding 16 digs and Kaylan Smith seven kills.
C of O was scheduled to host Bellevue (Nebraska) on Thursday night before playing at the Evangel Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Springfield.
C OF O WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The College of the Ozarks women’s basketball team landed its first commitment from the Class of 2020, from Ozark High School’s Katie Mayes.
Mayes, a 5-foot-10 forward, averaged 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, shooting 51 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line.
Mayes was an honorable-mention pick for All-Central Ozark Conference and was on the all-district team for Class 5 District 11. Mayes is expected to sign her letter of intent on Nov. 13.
MISSOURI SPORTS HALL OF FAME
Three individuals with area ties will be honored by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at the annual Football Luncheon on Oct. 16.
The Hall will induct Jerald Chaffin, a Branson native who is currently a doctor practicing in Mountain View. Chaffin has attended 335 consecutive Missouri Tigers home games at Faurot Field, dating bac to Sept. 21, 1963.
As part of the Elite 11 recognized by the Hall, former Reeds Spring High School and Central Missouri star Lanny Curnes, and Branson High School/Missouri State/Evangel standout Beau Jackson will be honored. Curnes helped Reeds Spring to the Class 2 state semifinals in 1980 and later was a three-time All-MIAA linebacker at Central Missouri.
Jackson was a first-team all-state running back for Branson in 1997, helping the Pirates reach the state semifinals in both 1996 and 1997. He later earned NAIA All-America honors for Evangel in 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.