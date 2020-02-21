Branson
Pirates: The Pirates dropped a close one at Carthage Tuesday night, falling 53-50.
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates picked up a 53-44 win against Carthage on Tuesday.
Hollister
Tigers: The Tigers won a close one at Monett Tuesday, defeating them 56-53.
Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers picked up a 57-37 win against Seneca Monday.
Forsyth
Panthers: The Panthers fell 61-58 to Strafford on Tuesday.
Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers picked up a 51-50 win against Mansfield on Monday.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots picked up a 61-32 win against Everton Monday night before falling 79-36 at Greenwood Tuesday.
Lady Patriots: The Lady Patriots picked up a 46-17 win against Everton Monday. They lost 54-34 at Greenwood Tuesday.
Reeds Spring
Wolves: The Wolves picked up a 57-43 win at McDonald County Tuesday.
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves fell 44-40 to Lamar Monday.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs fell 69-68 to Billings Tuesday.
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs beat Clever 65-49 on Monday.
