The Lady Tigers moved to 13-8 for the season after Monday’s 57-46 loss to the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish.
The Fighting Irish got out on an early lead. They had five points on the board before Lady Tiger Kendrick “Bug” Bailey sank a three to close in on the lead.
The Fighting Irish answered with a three of their own before going on to score 12 more before the end of the first quarter. Gabby Franciskovich Added a three of her own before the quarter was over, and the Lady Tigers trailed 17-6 headed to the second.
In the second, the Fighting Irish hit back-to-back threes to start out the quarter. Jackie Pyatt hit a three of her own to put the first points of the quarter on the board for the Lady Tigers.
Bailey followed with a shot, putting the score at 11 for the Lady Tigers.
The Fighting Irish hit two more threes and the Lady Tigers were trailing by 18 points with just under three minutes left to play before the break. Jackie Pyatt hit another three, but those were the last points the team would see in the first half.
The Lady Tigers headed to the break at a 31-14 deficit.
In the second half, they made attempts to battle back. The Lady Tigers put up 32 points in the final two quarters of the game and held the Fighting Irish to 26.
The loss followed a three game winning streak. The Lady Tigers have had a three game winning streak twice more this season, one ended in a loss to Walnut Grove at the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic and the other ending with a loss to Forsyth last month.
