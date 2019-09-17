Branson High School senior Kyle Sutton continued to leave his mark on the school’s boys’ soccer program, taking the top spot in career goals on a busy – and winning – weekend.
Sutton tied the record with his 46th career goal, his second of the game in an 8-0 victory over Springfield Greenwood on Thursday night, then set the mark with his first of four in an 8-0 victory over Osage in the opener of the Parkview Tournament on Saturday.
Sutton added three more against Osage, then scored two in a 3-0 victory over Battle, and had three more in a 7-1 win over Lebanon.
Sutton now sits at 55 goals for his Branson career, outpacing previous record-holder Fernando Cedeno, who scored 46 before graduating in 2011.
The Pirates extended their winning streak to six with the three-game sweep on Saturday, and took a 7-1 record into Tuesday night’s home game against Joplin.
Branson has outscored its opponents 42-7 during the six-game winning streak, and has 45 goals in eight games this season.
That has the program record for goals in a season – 92, set last fall – in danger, with roughly two-thirds of the season left to be played.
The Greenwood game featured three goals from Carlton Epps, with two each from Sutton and Cris Abarca, and one from Oskar Lauriac.
Abarca scored two more, with Epps tallying one and Garrett Wicker scoring, in the victory over Osage, and Epps added one to Sutton’s two against Battle.
Abarca, Epps, Gaige Efird and Brayan Barboza added scores to Sutton’s three in the victory over Lebanon.
After hosting Joplin, Branson will play at West Plains on Thursday.
