Branson
Pirates: The Pirates defeated Carl Junction 59-39 Friday.
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates fell 80-45 to an undefeated Carl Junction team Friday.
Hollister
Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers fell 49-46 at Mansfield Thursday, ending the regular season with a 16-10 record.
Reeds Spring
Wolves: The Wolves picked up a 53-45 win at Monett Friday.
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves fell 56-35 at Monett Thursday.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs picked up a 53-47 win at Forsyth Thursday, ending the regular season with a 18-6 record.
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs picked up a 69-43 win against Billings Thursday, ending the regular season with a 22-4 record. On Saturday, they beat School of the Ozarks 62-22 in the first round of districts.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots fell 49-36 at Sparta Thursday, ending the regular season with a 7-16 record.
Lady Patriots: The Lady Patriots fell 63-21 at Sparta Thursday, ending the regular season with an 8-16 record.
They fell 62-22 to Blue Eye Saturday in the first round of districts.
Forsyth
Panthers: The Panthers fell 53-47 to Blue Eye Thursday, ending the regular season with a 16-10 record.
Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers fell 78-52 at Clever Thursday, ending the regular season with an 18-6 record.
