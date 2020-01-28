Branson
Pirates: The Pirates fell 52-36 at West Plains on Friday.
Hollister
Tigers: The Tigers fell 66-63 to Springfield Catholic on Friday, but senior Presley David hit 10 three-pointers and led all players in points scored with 30 points.
Lady Tigers: On Thursday, the Lady Tigers fell 65-35 to Rolla.
On Friday, they fell 43-37 against Center. But, Saturday they were able to pick up a 52-44 win against Parkview.
Reeds Spring
Wolves: The Wolves picked up a 71-39 win against Verona on Thursday, but fell 60-51 to Seymour on Friday in the Spokane Invitational Tournament.
Lady Wolves: On Thursday, the Lady Wolves got a 60-45 win against Seymour. On Friday, they beat Galena 68-61. On Saturday, they fell to Forsyth 59-35 to take second place in the Galena Tournament.
Forsyth
Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers got three wins at the Galena Tournament.
The first was a 64-26 win against Rush, the second was a 69-31 win against Wheaton and the third was a 59-35 win against Reeds Spring to take first place.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: On Thursday, Blue Eye took a 47-36 win over Cassville.
On Friday, they beat Spokane 54-43 to win the Spokane Invitational Tournament.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots picked up a 71-56 win against Hurley on Friday.
Ethan Lander put up 33 points in the loss.
Lady Patriots: The Lady Patriots got a 48-36 win over Hurley Friday.
Hadley Houston put up 30 points in the loss.
