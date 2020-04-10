This is going to be an Easter to remember.
With Missouri – and most other states – under a stay-at-home order, this holiday will not involve the usual large family gatherings, or community egg hunts, or churches with attendance a bit larger than most other Sundays. It will not be a typical Easter.
But it will still be Easter.
It will still be the day when Christians mark the resurrection of Jesus. COVID-19 does not change that.
We might miss seeing family, but modern technology does allow us to talk, and even see, our loved ones almost no matter where they are.
We can still celebrate in our own way as a nuclear family, as a couple, as roommates or as an individual.
Many, if not most, churches are now streaming their services online.
Or one can spend this weekend like any other, if that’s your preference.
What is important now is that everyone stay safe and keep your spirits up. And don’t let yourself think that Easter is not happening, because it definitely will happen.
And it’s going to be an Easter we always remember.
