I see a lot of posts online thanking this or that workforce, this or that entity, for the effort being put forth during this COVID-19 pandemic.
I thought I’d take a stab at this, even though I’ll probably leave someone out, and I hate to leave anyone out.
Obviously, I have to start with health care workers. They are putting themselves, basically, in the direct line of fire to keep our communities safe. Thank you, all.
It also applies to health care support. There are a lot of employees who manufacture and deliver the supplies our medical personnel need, and without them showing up for work during a pandemic, we could all be in a lot of trouble.
Speaking of showing up for work, we can’t find enough thanks for those working in essential jobs, such as those at grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, package delivery, food service, food manufacturing, truck drivers and other delivery, and so on. Many, if not most, of you work for relatively low pay while performing work that is essential to keep the rest of us alive.
There are so many others. Plumbers, carpenters, exterminators, mechanics, repairmen, electricians – they are all still essential right now, pandemic or not.
And of course, law enforcement. We still need those dedicated public servants out keeping our streets, homes and businesses safe. They still have to confront individuals who are not always cooperative, putting their health on the line. And that applies, really, to all first responders, such as firefighters and EMTs, who don’t always have the luxury of social distancing while performing their jobs.
I can’t neglect to thank our local health departments, for all they do. Our food pantries and other charitable organizations are still out there assisting those who have no home, or if they do have a home, often live in crowded circumstances and may be out of a job indefinitely. Thank you for all you do.
Educators, who have been working with students and parents, trying to help students continue to learn when no one can be at school, they deserve our thanks. Teachers have it tough during the best of circumstances. Right now, I can’t even imagine.
And to all those individuals who are working from home, including those parents who are simultaneously trying to get their children to work with teachers in the brave new world of online learning. Thank you. Even if you are not a parent who is enjoying the challenges of educating a child, thank you for doing your work at home, and doing your part to keep the community safe.
And if you have lost your job, I am so sorry. But if you are staying at home, you are an extremely important part of the effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
For many, it can’t be fun for your job to be labeled “non-essential.” But I assure you, whether your job is something that is urgently needed right now or not, I know your job is important. How do I know it’s important? Because it exists. Somebody out there needs you to do what you do. At least, under normal circumstances they do.
I know I’m leaving someone out. Forgive me. But my point is that, beyond those who very obviously deserve our gratitude, we all have a role to play, however small, in our collective effort to get through this pandemic.
To all of you, I thank you. You’re a champ.
