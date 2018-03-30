It’s election season folks, and it’s not just time to get out and vote – it’s time to get out and vote local.
On Tuesday, registered voters have the opportunity to select mayors, city aldermen, village trustees and school board members, among others. There’s even a couple of taxes on the ballot, depending on where you live.
Then, before you know it, it’s going to be time to vote in the August primary election. But more about that later.
April 3 is general municipal election day in Missouri. Don’t underestimate it’s importance.
Voters show up at the polls in very large numbers when there is a president to select. That’s fine. I hope you do take part in that process. But voter turnout can be downright pathetic in these municipal elections.
They shouldn’t be.
These are the people who make decisions that effect your daily lives. For instance, if you live in Branson, the opinion of one alderman can make a difference whether police will be able to pull over a motorist for not wearing a seat belt. Or whether the city will approve a tax increment financing plan to help fund a large water park attraction in the city. Or on what the city will do with its 50-man bronze statue that’s sitting in storage. Or how the city will expect its share of tourism marketing dollars to be spent. And If you live in Branson’s Ward 1 – as I do – you get to select that new alderman.
No matter where you live, your mayor and aldermen (or board of trustees) will make decision that determine how well your roads are plowed in the winter, whether stray dogs can be controlled and whether you or your neighbors can be forced to mow your lawn.
And as far as school boards go, look no further than the Reeds Spring School District. The two members who will be selected by voters Tuesday will help hire the district’s next superintendent when the current one retires in 2019. That’s a decision that can effect the children and taxpayers of the district for years.
If you live in Branson or Hollister School Districts, then you are also in the Ozarks Technical Community College District, which means you will be voting whether to maintain and/or increase your property tax levy to allow improvements at the college.
If you live in Stone County, you will be deciding whether to increase your property tax levy in favor of a new health department facility in Reeds Spring.
For the vast majority of us, these local matters have more impact on our day-to-day life than the president will ever have. (But the president is very important, so don’t neglect your voting rights there, either.)
Once Tuesday is done, we can all then look toward the primary election on Aug. 8. In addition to voting for a U.S. senator and U.S. representative, we will be voting on many of our county officials, such as presiding commissioner, county clerk, and all three county judge seats.
These local officials also have a big impact on our lives. And although the primary election is merely the political parties’ way of selecting who will run in the general election in November, for our county offices in Taney and Stone counties, the primary election really is the final election. That’s because with only one exception, all the candidates who filed are Republicans. The lone exception is a Constitution Party candidate who filed for Taney County presiding commissioner, so that’s the only county position that will be contested in November. (OK, somebody could still file as an independent, but let’s cross that bridge if we get to it.)
Here are some important dates to remember:
– April 3: Municipal election
– July 11: Last day to register to vote in the August primary
– Aug. 7: Primary election
– Oct. 10: Last day to register to vote in the November general election
– Nov. 6: General election
