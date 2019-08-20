Greetings Branson!
It feels so good to be home. For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Madison Bryan.
I grew up in the small town of Everton, Missouri, where cows outnumber the people, turkey fertilizer is in abundance, the population barely surpasses three hundred and it’s all located just on the other side of Willard and Ash Grove.
After making a lot of memories traveling to Branson and running around Silver Dollar City throughout my childhood, my family finally made the decision to move to the beautiful city of Branson during my high school years where I graduated class of 2014 from Reeds Spring High School.
“Go Big Red!”
Thanks to the degrees I received at our beautiful Ozarks Technical Community College Table Rock campus and Missouri State University, I am now living my dream of being a journalist.
I love journalism and the voice it can provide for those who need to be heard. I constantly strive to be fair and just in my writing and in all that I do.
I spent approximately a year writing for The Standard at MSU and had a blast learning all about the world of media during my internships at KY3 and 417 Magazine in Springfield.
Upon my recent graduation and the pressure of being employed by the time I got my diploma, I knew that I needed to find somewhere I could feel at home.
With a little luck and a lot of prayer, I found the perfect position for me right back here at the Branson Tri-Lakes News. With beautiful sunsets and a lake in my backyard, there was no better place for me to start the next chapter of my life story.
Now that I am officially a Branson resident once again, I look forward to hearing from our audience and being a part of our amazing community.
Madison Bryan can be reached by email at mbryan@bransontrilakesnews.com.
