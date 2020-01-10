When I decided to study journalism in college, I did so knowing that I wanted to write articles that helped people.
Whether it be providing updated health alerts, giving facts on the newest bills and ordinances passed by the government, bringing attention to violent offenders or even keeping readers in the loop of the newest businesses in their area.
I want to be the journalist that gives the everyday person the tools they need to stay informed and be in the know.
Writing Wednesday’s article, ‘Up and coming business in Branson, what you need to know’ gave me that satisfaction of knowing that I provided information that was being utilized, soaked in and shared by the many.
I frequently check local Facebook pages, along with other sources, to see what you, the public is looking for. Being able to hear our audience is what gives me the ideas I need to figure out where I need to look for the answers that will benefit our readers.
I see a lot, and I mean a lot, of interest by people far and wide that want to know what is going on in Branson.
Whether it’s what city government is doing to improve our town, who’s working to help the homeless or ‘when is Aldi’s coming to town’, I want to give you those answers.
Even though I don’t have all the answers, I am always happy to do the work and find the facts to help our everyday lives run a little smoother in our beautiful city of Branson.
Is there something going on in Branson that you want to know more about? Please feel free to share it with me.
I can be contacted at mbryan@bransontrilakesnews.com.
