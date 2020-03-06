A graveside memorial service for Glenda K. Robinett will be held at 2 p.m. March 29, 2020 at Denver Ark. Cemetery.
She died on Feb. 23, 2020.
Glenda was born on July 6, 1951, in Harrison, Ark. daughter of the late Cue and Velma (Setters) Robinette.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister Sherry Robinette-Housdan and significant other, Michael Dungan.
She is survived by one son, Jeff Neal.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fancher-Rekus Funeral Home in Iberia.
