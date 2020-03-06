No services are planned at this time for June Hadie, 93, of Branson, Mo.
Burial will be at a later date in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
She died March 5, 2020.
June was born on June 19, 1926 in England.
She is survived by her son, Richard Hadie of Rockton, Ill.
