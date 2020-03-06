Philip Dabney of Blue Eye, Mo. Died March 2, 2020,
He was born on Sept. 6, 1939, in Columbia, S.C., to John and Eva Mae (Ogburn) Dabney.
Phil is preceded in death by his parents, and six brothers and two sisters: J.T., Edwin Lewis, Clarice, Judson, Morris Eugene, Keith, Dorsey Rae, and Dorothy Mae.
He is survived by his wife Mary Dabney; and children, Phil Dabney Jr. of Laguna Niguel, Calif., and Michel Dabney of Hoboken, N.J.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.