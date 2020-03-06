No formal service is planned for Bertha Powell, per her request.
She died at the age of 75, March 4, 2020.
Bertha was preceded in death by parents Emma and Dan Chambers, granddaughter Sabrina Ursery, siblings Clifford Chambers, Cleo Chambers, Laura Chambers, Julis Chambers.
Bertha is survived by her husband Larry Powell, her children Genia Ursery-Nicholes, Emma Denine Ursery, Daniel Layfayette Ursery, Marcus Lang Ursery and Shawna Powell.
Arrangements are under the direction of KSE funeral home in Forsyth, Mo.
