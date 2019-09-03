Memorial services for Lucy Wade, 67, of Vail, Ariz., was held at Forsyth Whelchel Funeral Chapel, Forsyth, Mo., Sept. 3, 2018, with Pastor David Holvick of the Walnut Shade General Baptist Church officiating. Burial followed at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Walnut Shade, Mo.
She died Aug. 26, 2019.
Lucy was born on July 19, 1952, in Jonesboro, Ark., daughter of Loyd and Aileen Heflin Dever. She is said to have helped others whenever she could and even sometimes when she couldn’t. She had a brightness about her that spread to those around her. Her trade was a software programmer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Wade; parents and sister, Della White.
Survivors include her son, Brian Wade, of Vail, Ariz.; sisters, Susan Montgomery, of Bolivar, Mo., Barbara White, of Selmer, Tenn., Rose Baker, of Bolivar, Mo. and Lorene English, of Ash Flat, Ark. and brother, Joe Dever, of Harrisburg, Ark.
