No services for Deloris Elaine Woods, 78, of Branson, were planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
She died Jan. 22, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Gary Harmon (Lisa Hampton), of Good Hope, Mo., Penny Coker (Charlie), of Taneyville, Mo. and Ebony Cook (Roy), of Taneyville, Mo. and step-daughter, Marie Weis, of Chadwick, Mo.
