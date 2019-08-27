No formal services for Danny “Dan” Howard Blackwell, 76, of Galena, Mo., are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Aug. 21, 2019.
Dan was born Oct. 25, 1942, in Powersite, Mo., son of Floyd and Beatrice Friend Blackwell. He was an engine mechanic who could fix anything with a motor. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Doug Blackwell, Dwight Blackwell and Donnie Blackwell and daughter, Theresa Blackwell.
Survivors include his daughters, Tammie (Don) Lewallen, of Cartersville, Ga., Terri (Shane) Hill, of Cartersville, Ga. and Angell Blackwell, of Rogue River, Ore.; son, Audie (Shannon) Blackwell, of Page, Ariz.; brother, Darrell Blackwell, of Ore.; sisters, Iris Hollenbeck, of Ore., Carol Beaman, of Mo. and Maggie (Robert) Pedroza, of Ariz.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
