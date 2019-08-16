Celebration of Life for Cynda Lee Bowery, 67, of Branson, was held Aug. 16, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson, with Pastor Jeff Wilcox officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson.
She died Aug. 12, 2019.
Cynda was born Jan. 1, 1952, in Waycross, Ga., daughter of Lloyd and Esther Ludwig Westbrook. She was a sales associate in the timeshare industry and had worked for several of the companies here in Branson. She had been a resident of the area for the past 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, David Westbrook and Yvonne Darryl Russell.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Bowery, of Branson; children, Theresa Leblanc, of Phoenix, Ariz., Jeff Blevins, of St. Louis, Mo., and Tammy Blevins, of St. Louis, Mo.; sister, Sharon Colvin, of Granberry, Texas and 10 grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The American Cancer Society, 2926 E. Battlefield, Springfield, Mo. 65804.
To leave online condolences, visit greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
