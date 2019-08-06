Celebration of Life for Jacqueline “Jackie” Lee Goodwin, 84, of Branson, will be planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. She died Aug. 2, 2019.
Jackie was born on Nov. 27, 1934, in Torrington, Wyo., daughter of Cecil Doyle and Margaret Lulu Hans Foster. She was joined in marriage Aug. 14, 1952, to Wesley “Wes” Goodwin, and they were married almost 66 years before his passing.
They lived in Calif. until 1995, when they moved to the Ozarks for their retirement years. She was active in the Harvest Evangelical Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Rebecca Ward.
Survivors include her daughter, Wendy Whitney, of Harrison, Ark.; brother, Ronald Foster, and his wife, Janice, of Calif.; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.