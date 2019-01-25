Visitation service for Edwin Barton Treece, 76, of Harrison, Ark., was held Jan. 25, 2019, at Holt Memorial Chapel, and officiated by Barton Hudspeth. Graveside service followed at Maplewood Cemetery.
He died Jan. 21, 2019.
Ed was born Aug. 28, 1942 in Fort Knox, Ky., son of Virginia and FD “Cotton” Treece. In 1958, he met Sherry in Branson where he graduated in the class of 1960 playing baseball, football, Key Club, and track. He spent his free time working for his father, and owner of the Branson Tire & Exchange, running a recovery dive service and barefoot skiing on Lake Taneycomo with his many friends.They were married Feb. 9, 1963, in Branson, and established their first home in Childersburg, Ala. where he began his life-long career building major construction projects. He traveled with his family and worked across the Southern and Central Midwest on projects such as the Ark. River Project from Dewitt, Little Rock, Ozark, Sallisaw and Harrison until he began his longest project in Warsaw, Mo. in 1971, relocating his family there in 1973 to work and complete the Osage River Basin project named the Harry S. Truman Dam & Reservoir for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in 1980. Upon completion he was transferred to Calif. into the John Muir Wilderness, at Lake Wishon, for the PG&E Helms Hydro Power Plant. He continued to advance his career in Stockton, Calif. where he worked for the lower SOHIO Sealift Project, on the Delta, where they became members of the Lodi Boat Club. In the Fall of 1983, he was sent to the North Slope, at Prudoe Bay, Alaska, for SOHIO OIL. After years of travel, they returned home in 1992 to Harrison, Ark., where they purchased the family home on Gaither Mountain. There he joined his life-long friend and owner of Arkansas Freightways when he began working as a Project Manager, in the Properties Dept., at the new American Freightways. He discovered the pleasure of flying to work on Aug.18, 1992 in the corporate Piper Cheyenne II pressurized twin engine turbo. At the age of 60, and now Fed Ex Freight, he chose retirement. In 2015, he was honored for 50 years of membership in Freemasonry as a Master Mason by The Grand Lodge of Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry, of 56 years and grandson, Joseph Michael Donato.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Felix Perez, of Long Beach, Calif.; son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Wanda Treece, of Harrison, Ark.; sister, Doris Milburn, of Harrison, Ark. and two granddaughters.
Memorials may be sent to Legacy Hospice, 702 N. Main, Suite A, Harrison, Ark. 72601
To leave online condolences, visit holtchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.