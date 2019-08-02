Bessie Jeanette Letner, 95, of Branson, are planned at this time. She will be inurned at the Veterans National Cemetery, at Jefferson Barracks, in St. Louis, Mo., by her husband’s side. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died July 30, 2019.
Bessie was born March 21, 1924, in Casey, Ill., daughter of Augustus and Gertrude Harris Houchin. She was joined in marriage June 1, 1963, to Victor Letner and they were married 56 years.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.