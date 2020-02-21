Services for Justin L. Wehling were held Feb. 20, 2020, at the New Vision General Baptist Church, Taneyville, Mo. with Pastor David Holvick officiating.
He died on Feb. 16, 2020.
He was born in Pratt, KS., To Herbert D. Wehling and Nancy D. (Staats) Wehling.
Justin was preceded in death by his birth father and grandparents and brother, Craig Alan Wehling. Survivors include mother and father Nancy and Bill Brush of Branson; wife, Staci Wehling, daughters Kaylee Bing and Kassidi (Wehling) (Alex) Horner all of Forsyth; brother John Wehling (Anne Marie) of Rogers, Ark.
Services were entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
