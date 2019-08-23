Graveside service for James A. McCormick, 78, of Branson, will be held Aug. 24, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Columbarium, in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Martin Higley will officiate.
Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Aug. 19, 2019.
James was born Nov. 14, 1940, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., son of C.A. and Margaret Wurtz McCormick. He married Patsy Ann Edwards on Nov. 26, 1965, in Little Rock, Ark.
He was a Master Electrician with the IBEW Local Union 295 and he worked throughout the country during his career. He moved to the Ozarks from Greenbrier, Ark., over 20 years ago.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Melissa McCormick; siblings, Betty, Frank, Harold, Marie, Dorothy and Roger.
Survivors include his son, Derek (Tiffany) McCormick, of Alexander, Ark.; siblings, Don McCormick, of Houston, Ark., Helen Brooks, of Las Vegas, Nev.; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
